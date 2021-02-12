 Skip to main content
UNO basketball still looking for first Summit League win
BASKETBALL

UNO basketball still looking for first Summit League win

UNO will try to secure its first Summit League win when it travels to face UMKC for two games.

It won’t be easy for the Mavericks (2-16, 0-8).

They’re facing a UMKC team that appears to be rounding into form. In their past three games, the Kangaroos (7-10, 3-5) have defeated third-place North Dakota State and fourth-place Oral Roberts. Each of their five conference losses this season have been decided by seven or fewer points.

UNO has had a couple of close calls lately, too — falling 97-93 at South Dakota on Jan. 30 and dropping one 75-73 to Western Illinois last Saturday. But the Mavs haven’t been able to get over the hump. They’ve lost 12 games in a row.

Perhaps this weekend’s trip to Kansas City will provide a spark for several K.C. products on the roster. Junior guard Marco Smith, sophomore guard Darrius Hughes, junior guard Zach Thornhill, redshirt freshman guard La’Mel Robinson and freshman center Dylan Brougham. Smith played two years at UMKC before transferring.

These teams haven’t met since 2016. UMKC rejoined the Summit last summer.

Meet the 2020-21 UNO men's basketball team

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

