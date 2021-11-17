UNO basketball struggles from inside arc, falls to Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kyle Luedtke had a game-high 16 points. Unfortunately, he was the only Maverick to score more than eight during UNO basketball's 79-64 loss to Kansas State Wednesday night.

The junior from Omaha Creighton Prep has reached double figures in all three games this season but the Mavs (1-2) have lost two straight. Though UNO hit 11 3s Wednesday, shooting 40.7% from long range, it missed 27 of its 39 shots inside the arc.

The Wildcats (2-0) scored the game's first eight points and led 15-2 five minutes in. The Mavs got within six points (24-18) but couldn't get any closer.

K-State then used an 18-3 run late in the first half to go up by 21 before settling for a 42-26 lead at the break.

UNO had a 10-0 run in the middle of the second half to cut the deficit to 12 but Kansas State settled down, and three of its next four baskets were 3-pointers. The Wildcats had four 3-pointers in the 16-3 run that made it 77-51 with less than five minutes to go.

The Mavs closed the game with the final 10 points.

Ismael Massoud and Nijel Pack each scored 15 points, two of four Wildcats to reach double digits. Kansas State shot 53% overall and had a 41-29 rebounding advantage.