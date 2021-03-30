UNO basketball's Ayo Akinwole enters transfer portal

UNO point guard Ayo Akinwole has entered the transfer portal.

Akinwole told The World-Herald on Tuesday he's exploring all options ahead of his fifth and final season of college ball. NCAA rules granted an extra year of eligibility for all winter sports athletes due to the pandemic.

Akinwole has played in 120 games during four seasons with the Mavs — and he performed his best down the stretch this year, averaging 20.6 points on 59% shooting, 4.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists in his last nine games.

The 6-foot Papillion-La Vista grad helped UNO clinch a Summit League tournament spot on the final weekend of the regular season. But the Mavs (5-20) lost their tournament opener to top seed South Dakota State.

Last month, UNO's Marlon Ruffin announced he planned to transfer. The junior guard averaged 13.1 points per game but was limited by injury during portions of the 2020-21 campaign. He was an honorable mention All-Summit League performer.

