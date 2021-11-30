UNO basketball's rally falls short in loss to SIU-Edwardsville

SIU-Edwardsville led by 31 in the first half and then held off a furious second-half rally by UNO as the Cougars earned a 75-65 win Tuesday night at Baxter Arena.

SIUE was up 45-14 with 6:15 left in the first half and the margin was 62-36 with 12 minutes to go. But the Mavs scored the next 18 points, cutting the deficit to 62-54 with 6:59 left.

UNO got the lead down to 69-63 with 3:25 left after Kyle Luedtke and Nick Ferrarini hit back-to-back 3-pointers. But that's as close as the Mavs got as they missed another that would have cut the deficit to three.

SIUE, which led Creighton in the closing minutes before the Jays rallied for a 70-65 win Saturday, pushed the pace from the start, hitting 12 of its first 13 shots. The Cougars' lead was 27-5 at the 12:54 mark before growing to 45-14.

UNO was led by Kyle Luedtke, who scored 21 off the bench. The Creighton Prep grad had 18 after halftime.

"We put ourselves in too many big holes. But when we're playing together and getting team shots, it generates our defense, too, and generates our offense," Luedtke said. "We just have to keep pushing toward that."