UNO basketball's skid grows to 10 after loss to South Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D. — UNO was swept by Summit League leader South Dakota, but Saturday's defeat was completely different from Friday's lopsided loss.

UNO rallied from 12 points down in each half, but the Coyotes hit 7 of 8 free throws in the final 34 seconds to hold on for a 97-93 win.

South Dakota got a career-high 37 points from A.J. Plitzuweit as the Coyotes shot 60.7% from the field. But UNO kept pace by shooting 57.1% as it scored a season-high point total.

UNO was blown out early Friday when it trailed 54-20 at halftime, and Saturday's game appeared to be heading that direction, as well. South Dakota hit 11 of its first 15 shots and led 26-14 nine minutes into the game.

The Mavs still trailed 31-20 before going on a 25-9 run over the half's final 7:41. La'Mel Robinson scored nine points early in the run, then Ayo Akinwole and Marlon Ruffin capped the run with back-to-back 3-pointers.

Up 45-40, UNO led at halftime for the first time since Dec. 5, which is its last win.​

There were five lead changes and three ties in the first 10 minutes of the second half before USD scored 12 straight to take a 79-67 lead with seven minutes left. But UNO didn't go away.