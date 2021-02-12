UNO basketball's skid increases to 13 with loss to UMKC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UNO didn’t have an answer for guard Brandon McKissic, who scored a season-high 29 in UMKC’s 62-52 Summit League win Friday.

McKissic, who averages a team-best 16.8 points a game, scored the Kangaroos’ final 12 points.

UNO (2-17, 0-9 Summit), which has dropped 13 straight, tied it 27-27 early in the second half. The Mavericks scored the last four points of the first half and first four of the second to pull even. Matt Pile, who finished with 16 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks, made three field goals during that span.

But as soon as UNO tied it, the Kangaroos (7-10, 3-5) scored 10 straight to seize control. UNO never got closer than eight the rest of the way.

UNO closed to 50-40 with 7:30 left, but McKissic scored every time the Mavs tried to make a run.

Point guard Ayo Akinwole, who scored 27 and 21 points in last weekend’s game, had 15 points and four assists for the Mavs. La’Mel Robinson added 12 points.

UNO outrebounded the Kangaroos 39-27, but the Mavs committed 25 turnovers.

The teams will play again at 7 p.m. Saturday.