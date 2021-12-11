UNO blows halftime lead in loss to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi won its eighth game in a row as the UNO men dropped their ninth straight, 87-73 Saturday night at Baxter Arena.

UNO led most of the first half and was up 36-35 at halftime. But the Islanders scored the first seven points of the second half and kept the lead the rest of the way.​

The Islanders shot 58.6% from the field after halftime as UNO turned the ball over 25 times.

Darrius Hughes scored a career-high 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead UNO. Felix Lemetti (11) and Akol Arop (10) also were in double figures for the Mavs, who were without three injured players.

UNO (1-9) finishes its non-conference schedule Wednesday at UNLV.

