UNO breaks 11-game losing streak with win over Western Illinois

UNO men's basketball got the gift it really wanted this holiday season — an end to its 11-game losing streak.
UNO held off Western Illinois throughout the second half as it earned an 84-78 win Wednesday night at Baxter Arena.
"This is the first time we really put it together for 40 minutes," said point guard Felix Lemetti, who scored a team-high 22 points. "We've been playing well for stretches. ... But this was the first time we put it together both offensively and defensively for 40 minutes."
UNO had opened the season with a win on Nov. 9 before the long losing streak. It had played better in recent weeks, losing three of its last four by single digits.
"I'm happy for our guys, for sure," UNO coach Derrin Hansen said. "I'd probably been the most frustrated. We'd get to (playing well for) 31 minutes, 34 minutes. ... We just couldn't get over the hump."
The Mavs got over the hump Wednesday as they trailed for 16 seconds all night. Lemetti got the Mavs off to fast start as UNO scored the first 10 points and took a 40-34 lead into halftime. Lemetti had 21 points in the first 21 minutes.
Frankie Fidler then took over in the second half. The Bellevue West grad scored all 19 of his points after halftime, including six free throws in the final 2:04, as the Mavs always had an answer Wednesday.
The Mavs extended their lead to 52-39 on a Marco Smith jumper with 15:15 left. Western Illinois cut the deficit to 54-50 two minutes later and the Leathernecks, who entered with a six-game win streak, continued to apply pressure, relentlessly hitting the offensive boards. Western finished with 18 offensive boards, 14 after halftime.
But UNO never let the Leathernecks get closer than four.
Different players stepped up at different times as nine Mavs played at least 13 minutes. Two bench players finished in double figures (Darrius Hughes had 12 and Nick Ferrarini 10). UNO then hit 7 of 8 free throws in the final 1:09 to close out the victory.
Trenton Massner led Western with 26 points.
UNO will have a Christmas break as it plays at UMKC on Dec. 30.
