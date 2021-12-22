UNO breaks 11-game losing streak with win over Western Illinois

UNO men's basketball got the gift it really wanted this holiday season — an end to its 11-game losing streak.

UNO held off Western Illinois throughout the second half as it earned an 84-78 win Wednesday night at Baxter Arena.

"This is the first time we really put it together for 40 minutes," said point guard Felix Lemetti, who scored a team-high 22 points. "We've been playing well for stretches. ... But this was the first time we put it together both offensively and defensively for 40 minutes."

UNO had opened the season with a win on Nov. 9 before the long losing streak. It had played better in recent weeks, losing three of its last four by single digits.

"I'm happy for our guys, for sure," UNO coach Derrin Hansen said. "I'd probably been the most frustrated. We'd get to (playing well for) 31 minutes, 34 minutes. ... We just couldn't get over the hump."

The Mavs got over the hump Wednesday as they trailed for 16 seconds all night. Lemetti got the Mavs off to fast start as UNO scored the first 10 points and took a 40-34 lead into halftime. Lemetti had 21 points in the first 21 minutes.