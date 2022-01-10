UNO can't score at the end, loses to UMKC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UNO was held without a field goal for almost the final seven minutes Monday night as the UMKC men held on for a 64-61 win.

UNO fell behind 47-38 early in the second half before scoring eight straight, and it stayed close the rest of the way.

The Mavs tied it at 57 after a driving layup by Nick Ferrarini with 6:38 left. But that would be UNO's last field goal, as the Kangaroos scored the next six points. UMKC's Evan Gilyard made 1 of 2 free throws with seven seconds left to make it 64-61, then UNO's Felix Lemetti missed a last-second 3-pointer.

The teams traded first-half runs. UNO went on a 14-2 run to take a 21-13 lead before UMKC ended the half on a 12-1 run for a 33-30 halftime lead.

Twenty of UNO's first-half points and 38 for the game came from its bench. Ferrarini led the Mavs with 17 points, Kyle Luedtke added 11 and Darrius Hughes had 10 points and six rebounds. The Mavs committed 23 turnovers.

UNO (3-14) returns home to face South Dakota State on Thursday.