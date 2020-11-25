UNO comes up short in season-opening loss to Austin Peay

ESTERO, Fla. — Austin Peay scored 12 straight early in the second half to take the lead for good in a 72-66 win over UNO in its season opener Wednesday afternoon.

UNO trailed throughout the first half before tying it at 29-29 in the opening minutes of the second half.

But that's when Austin Peay went on its 12-0 run. Jordyn Adams scored the first eight points of that run, including back-to-back 3-pointers. UNO wasn't able to get closer than five the rest of the way.

Marlon Ruffin led UNO with 20 points, while Matt Pile added six points and 14 rebounds. UNO committed 19 turnovers, including 13 in the first 16 minutes.

UNO will play Middle Tennessee at 10 a.m. Thursday.

