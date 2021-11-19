UNO continues five-game road trip hoping for better start than in last two losses

UNO will continue its road swing Saturday aiming for a better start to the game.

The Mavs (1-2) faced double-digit deficits at halftime in their first two outings on this five-game road trip. They trailed by 23 at Ball State and fell behind by 16 at Kansas State.

Yet they made key adjustments after the break both nights.

They were plus-19 after halftime against the Cardinals, nearly completing an impressive rally. Then they out-scored the Wildcats by one point in the second half, although the closest they got to K-State was 12 points at the 9:09 mark.

UNO faces a Montana team coming off a 79-77 defeat at North Dakota. So it'll be a progress report moment early in the nonconference season for the Mavs, who've been playing without their two top returning scorers (La'Mel Robinson and Wanjang Tut).

One of the Mavericks who's stepped up so far has been junior Kyle Luedtke, who scored a career-high 16 points at Kansas State on Wednesday and leads the team with a scoring average of 12.0 points per game.