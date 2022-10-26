 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOCCER

UNO cruises to win over Lindenwood behind two goals from Theo Klein

Here is the UNO men's soccer schedule for the 2022 season.

Theo Klein scored twice in the first 9 minutes, 33 seconds to put the UNO men in command as they went on to a 5-0 Summit League win over Lindenwood on Wednesday at Caniglia Field.

With the win, UNO improves to 4-2 in league play and moves into second place in the Summit standings behind Oral Roberts. The Mavs have two regular-season games left.

Klein opened the scoring on a well-executed play as Gonzalo Cuevas lofted a long pass into the box where Tevin Rochester headed a pass to an open Klein who headed the ball into the net.

Klein added another goal in the 10th minute, scoring on a rebound of his own shot. The Mavs went on to lead 4-0 at halftime as Rochester scored on a Kenji Mboma Dem corner kick and then with 56 seconds left in the half Mathis Pilon St-Louis scored from 25 yards out.

Tomas Restrepo gave the Mavs a second-half goal with less than six minutes left as UNO finished with a season high in goals.

UNO next plays at UMKC at 7 p.m. Saturday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

