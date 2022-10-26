UNO cruises to win over Lindenwood behind two goals from Theo Klein

Theo Klein scored twice in the first 9 minutes, 33 seconds to put the UNO men in command as they went on to a 5-0 Summit League win over Lindenwood on Wednesday at Caniglia Field.

With the win, UNO improves to 4-2 in league play and moves into second place in the Summit standings behind Oral Roberts. The Mavs have two regular-season games left.

Klein opened the scoring on a well-executed play as Gonzalo Cuevas lofted a long pass into the box where Tevin Rochester headed a pass to an open Klein who headed the ball into the net.

Klein added another goal in the 10th minute, scoring on a rebound of his own shot. The Mavs went on to lead 4-0 at halftime as Rochester scored on a Kenji Mboma Dem corner kick and then with 56 seconds left in the half Mathis Pilon St-Louis scored from 25 yards out.

Tomas Restrepo gave the Mavs a second-half goal with less than six minutes left as UNO finished with a season high in goals.

UNO next plays at UMKC at 7 p.m. Saturday.