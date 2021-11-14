UNO defeats South Dakota, guaranteeing share of Summit League regular-season title

From hockey to women's tennis, check out the head coaches of UNO athletics.
VERMILLION, S.D. — UNO avenged its only Summit League loss this season as the Mavs rallied to win at South Dakota 25-27, 25-15, 25-23, 25-21 on Sunday afternoon.
With the win, UNO clinched at least a share of the Summit League regular-season title. With two matches left, the Mavs are 15-1. South Dakota and Denver are next at 13-3.
After splitting the first two sets, the third was tied 23-23 after UNO missed a serve. But Shayla McCormick, who led the Mavs with 16 kills and 12 digs, delivered back-to-back kills to give UNO the set.
The fourth set was knotted 21-all. After a Marriah Buss kill put UNO in front, Claire Mountjoy served two aces, including one on match point.
Buss and Sadie Limback added 12 kills each for the Mavs, while Mountjoy had 19 digs and three aces. Sami Clarkson finished with 46 assists.
For South Dakota, Elizabeth Juhnke had 17 kills, while Madison Jurgens had 36 assists and 12 digs.
UNO ends the regular season with road matches at Oral Roberts on Thursday and UMKC on Sunday.
Photos: UNO Volleyball at Nebraska
Nebraska's Callie Schwarzenbach hits the ball over UNO's Lakyn Graves, left, and Sadie Limback during the Ameritas Players Challenge tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts, center, talks to Lauren Stivrins, left, and Associate Head Coach Tyler Hildebrand, right, before they take on UNO during the Ameritas Players Challenge tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: UNO"s Lakyn Graves, Claire Mountjoy, Sadie Limback and Sami Clarkson celebrate a point in the first set against UNO during the Ameritas Players Challenge tournament on Friday. UNO would win the first set.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ally Batenhorst hits the ball at UNO's Rylee Marshall, left, and Sadie Limback during the Ameritas Players Challenge tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lindsay Krause, left, and Lindsay Krause look to block against UNO during the Ameritas Players Challenge tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ally Batenhorst hits the ball at UNO's Rylee Marshall, left, and Sadie Limback during the Ameritas Players Challenge tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Two UNO fans cheer as their team defeats Nebraska in the first set during the Ameritas Players Challenge tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kalynn Meyer hits the ball at UNO's Lakyn Graves, left, and Marriah Buss, right during the Ameritas Players Challenge tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska runs to the court to take on UNO during the Ameritas Players Challenge tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Georgia's Kacie Evans celebrates a point against Arizona during the Ameritas Players Challenge tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Arizona State's Jaleesa Caroccio hits the ball towards Georgia's Clara Brower, center, and Phoebe Awoleye during the Ameritas Players Challenge tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Goergia's Kacie Evans, left, and Amber Stivrins celebrate a point against Arizona State during the Ameritas Players Challenge tournament on Friday. Stivrins is the sister of Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kenzie Knuckles waits near the Nebraska locker room entrance before they play UNO during the Ameritas Players Challenge tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Nebrask's Kenzie Knuckles, Lexi Rodriguez, Lexi Sun, Keonilei Akana, No. 6, and Callie Schwarzenbach celebrate a point in the fourth set against UNO during the Ameritas Players Challenge tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach John Cook, left, shakes the hand of UNO Head Coach Matt Buttermore after Nebraska won inn five sets during the Ameritas Players Challenge tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Marriah Buss, right, hits the ball towards Nebraska's Nicklin Hames during the Ameritas Players Challenge tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lindsay Krause hits the ball towards UNO's Marriah Buss during the Ameritas Players Challenge tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Sami Clarkson sets the ball against Nebraska during the Ameritas Players Challenge tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports
The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com.