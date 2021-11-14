UNO defeats South Dakota, guaranteeing share of Summit League regular-season title

VERMILLION, S.D. — UNO avenged its only Summit League loss this season as the Mavs rallied to win at South Dakota 25-27, 25-15, 25-23, 25-21 on Sunday afternoon.

With the win, UNO clinched at least a share of the Summit League regular-season title. With two matches left, the Mavs are 15-1. South Dakota and Denver are next at 13-3.

After splitting the first two sets, the third was tied 23-23 after UNO missed a serve. But Shayla McCormick, who led the Mavs with 16 kills and 12 digs, delivered back-to-back kills to give UNO the set.

The fourth set was knotted 21-all. After a Marriah Buss kill put UNO in front, Claire Mountjoy served two aces, including one on match point.

Buss and Sadie Limback added 12 kills each for the Mavs, while Mountjoy had 19 digs and three aces. Sami Clarkson finished with 46 assists.

For South Dakota, Elizabeth Juhnke had 17 kills, while Madison Jurgens had 36 assists and 12 digs.

UNO ends the regular season with road matches at Oral Roberts on Thursday and UMKC on Sunday.