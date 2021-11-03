UNO defender Margaret LaVigne earns Summit League first team honors

Defender Margaret LaVigne was a repeat selection to the Summit League's first team as the conference announced its women's soccer postseason honors Wednesday.

LaVigne, who leads the team in minutes played and helped the Mavs record nine shutouts, was one of five Mavericks honored.

Sophomore midfielder Grace Ostergaard was a second-team selection. She has one goal and three assists in league play.

Named to the all-newcomer team were Sena Ahovissi, Cece Behrens and Rachel Thigpen.

UNO will play in the Summit League tournament this week. As the third seed, the Mavs face second-seeded South Dakota State in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Thursday. The final will be Saturday.​

