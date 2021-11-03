 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNO defender Margaret LaVigne earns Summit League first team honors
0 comments
topical
SOCCER

UNO defender Margaret LaVigne earns Summit League first team honors

From hockey to women's tennis, check out the head coaches of UNO athletics.

Defender Margaret LaVigne was a repeat selection to the Summit League's first team as the conference announced its women's soccer postseason honors Wednesday.

LaVigne, who leads the team in minutes played and helped the Mavs record nine shutouts, was one of five Mavericks honored.

Sophomore midfielder Grace Ostergaard was a second-team selection. She has one goal and three assists in league play.

Named to the all-newcomer team were Sena Ahovissi, Cece Behrens and Rachel Thigpen.

UNO will play in the Summit League tournament this week. As the third seed, the Mavs face second-seeded South Dakota State in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Thursday. The final will be Saturday.​

The head coaches of UNO athletics

1 of 14

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Aaron Rodgers to receive part of Packers salary in Bitcoin

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert