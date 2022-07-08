UNO defenseman Victor Mancini picked by Rangers in NHL draft

UNO added another NHL draft pick to the roster Friday afternoon when the New York Rangers selected sophomore defenseman Victor Mancini in the fifth round.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound defenseman played in all 38 games last season as a freshman and continued to impress as the year went along. He just turned 20 May 26, making him draft eligible again this summer, and was a name many within college hockey thought could be called during the two-day event in Montreal.

Mancini was also heavily scouted last season, especially toward the end of the year, and the Rangers were well represented in Baxter Arena. New York took the Michigan native with the 159th overall pick.

Mancini could join his defensive partner from last season, Brandon Scanlin, in the organization, too. Scanlin signed a two-year deal with the Rangers in March.

Mancini was the lone Maverick drafted this year and became the fifth player drafted on the current roster. Mancini joins Cameron Berg (Islanders), Jake Pivonka (Islanders), Jonny Tychonick (Ottawa) and Tyler Weiss (Colorado).