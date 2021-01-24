UNO does something it hasn't in the past 19 tries — beat Denver

On its 20th attempt, UNO finally took home a victory against Denver.

The Mavericks ended six years of hockey frustration Sunday night with a 5-2 win over the Pioneers at Baxter Arena. UNO improved to 9-4-1 and remained in a tie for third place in the NCHC.

"From our goalie to our defense to our forwards, I thought everybody was great tonight," coach Mike Gabinet said.

Taylor Ward scored a pair of goals to lead the Mavs. UNO also got goals from Jimmy Glynn, Kevin Conley and Matt Miller.

The Mavs led 3-2 with 13:25 left when Ward scored his second goal of the game and team-leading seventh. UNO, which was 0-16-3 in its previous 19 games against the No. 15 Pioneers, held that 4-2 advantage until Miller scored an empty-netter in the final minute.

Ward said it was a satisfying win, which came one night after the Pioneers defeated UNO 4-1.

"It was a great response," he said. "We weren't pleased about last night, and we talked about it this morning."