UNO does something it hasn't in the past 19 tries — beat Denver

On its 20th attempt, UNO finally took home a victory against Denver.
The Mavericks ended six years of hockey frustration Sunday night with a 5-2 win over the Pioneers at Baxter Arena. UNO improved to 9-4-1 and remained in a tie for third place in the NCHC.
"From our goalie to our defense to our forwards, I thought everybody was great tonight," coach Mike Gabinet said.
Taylor Ward scored a pair of goals to lead the Mavs. UNO also got goals from Jimmy Glynn, Kevin Conley and Matt Miller.
The Mavs led 3-2 with 13:25 left when Ward scored his second goal of the game and team-leading seventh. UNO, which was 0-16-3 in its previous 19 games against the No. 15 Pioneers, held that 4-2 advantage until Miller scored an empty-netter in the final minute.
Ward said it was a satisfying win, which came one night after the Pioneers defeated UNO 4-1.
"It was a great response," he said. "We weren't pleased about last night, and we talked about it this morning."
UNO's last win against Denver came in January 2015. Gabinet downplayed the end of the streak, saying he was just happy to get a victory.
"It's not something we discussed," he said. "We just wanted to make sure we showed up tonight."
Glynn, a freshman forward, scored his first collegiate goal in the opening period. He took a long pass from Conley and put a high shot past goalie Corbin Kaczperski.
Denver tied it midway through the second period, but Ward's first goal put UNO back on top. He was camped near the crease and tipped in a shot by Tyler Weiss to score the first of the Mavs' two power-play goals.
Conley scored UNO's second goal with a man advantage early in the third period, but the Pioneers countered less than two minutes later to make it 3-2. Ward then scored to pad the Mavs' lead before Miller put the puck into the empty net with 35 seconds left to seal the win.
Gabinet had been critical of his team's power-play unit after Saturday's loss, but he complimented that group Sunday night.
"It was beautiful to watch our power play tonight," he said.
UNO won despite being outshot 44-29. Isaiah Saville made 42 saves to post his seventh win of the season.
"Isaiah was fantastic," Gabinet said. "He made a lot of timely saves."
The 11th-ranked Mavs begin a two-game home series Friday night against North Dakota.
Notes
» Denver was 0 for 2 on the power play, stretching UNO's penalty-kill streak to 44 in a row.
» The Mavs are tied at 27 points with Minnesota Duluth for third place in the NCHC.
» Defenseman Brandon Scanlin had two assists.
Denver (6-9-1)......0 1 1—2
At UNO (9-4-1)......1 1 3—5
First period: 1, UNO, Glynn (Conley), 17:19.
Second period: 2, DU, Demin (Olischefski), 10:21. 3, UNO, Ward (Weiss, Scanlin), power play, 14:39.
Third period: 4, UNO, Conley (Scanlin, Ward), power play, 4:25. 5, DU, Crone (Jandric, Demin), 5:59. 6, UNO, Ward (Primeau), 6:35. 7, UNO, Miller (unassisted), empty net, 19:25.
Shots on goal:
Denver......14 14 16—44
UNO..........8 11 10—29
Saves: DU, Kaczperski (24). UNO, Saville (42).
Penalties: DU, 5-10. UNO, 3-6.
Power-play conversions: DU, 0-2. UNO, 2-4.
Three stars: 1, Taylor Ward, UNO. 2, Kevin Conley, UNO. 3, Isaiah Saville, UNO.
