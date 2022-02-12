 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNO drops 10th straight game with loss to South Dakota State
BASKETBALL

UNO drops 10th straight game with loss to South Dakota State

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The UNO women hit 10 3-pointers Saturday afternoon, but the Mavs never led against Summit League co-leader South Dakota State as it dropped a 77-62 decision.

Paiton Burckhard and Paige Meyer led South Dakota State with 16 points each, while Myah Selland added 13 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Natalie Bartle led UNO with 11 points and six rebounds, while Kennedi Grant also scored 11. UNO got 36 points from its bench players.

UNO, which lost its 10th straight, is off until Feb. 19 when it goes to Denver.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

