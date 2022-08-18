UNO drops home opener to Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State scored two goals in the first 13 minutes of the second half to rally past the UNO women 2-1 on soccer's opening night Thursday at Caniglia Field.

UNO held a 1-0 lead most of the first half as Grace Ostergaard scored off an assist from Reagan Bourgeois in the 10th minute. Oklahoma State outshot the Mavs 9-2 in the first half, but Mia Reedtz kept the Mavs in front by making three saves.

The Cowgirls, though, quickly swung momentum after halftime. They scored the tying goal 2 1/2 minutes into the half and then Grace Yochum had the game-winner 10 minutes later.

OSU outshot the Mavs 15-2 for the game as Reedtz had five saves.

UNO returns to action Sunday at Lindenwood.

Oklahoma State (1-0) 0 2 - 2

UNO (0-1) 1 0 - 1

Goals: OSU, Dowell, Yochum; UNO, Ostergaard