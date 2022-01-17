UNO drops one spot in national hockey rankings

UNO dropped one slot to 16th in this week's USCHO national hockey ratings.

The 14-8 Mavericks lost a pair of games at conference rival Denver over the weekend.

The home sweep moved the 14-5-1 Pioneers up one slot to fifth. Denver also received one first-place vote.

The Pioneers are one of five NCHC teams in the Top 10. The others are No. 4 Western Michigan, No. 6 St. Cloud State, No. 7 Minnesota Duluth and No. 9 North Dakota.

Quinnipiac received 30 first-place votes and is ranked No. 1 this week, moving up from No. 2.

​The Mavs, who have lost five of their last seven, return to action Friday night by starting a two-game series against Duluth at Baxter Arena.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.