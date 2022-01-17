 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNO drops one spot in national hockey rankings
  Updated
UNO dropped one slot to 16th in this week's USCHO national hockey ratings.

The 14-8 Mavericks lost a pair of games at conference rival Denver over the weekend.

The home sweep moved the 14-5-1 Pioneers up one slot to fifth. Denver also received one first-place vote.

The Pioneers are one of five NCHC teams in the Top 10. The others are No. 4 Western Michigan, No. 6 St. Cloud State, No. 7 Minnesota Duluth and No. 9 North Dakota.

Quinnipiac received 30 first-place votes and is ranked No. 1 this week, moving up from No. 2.

​The Mavs, who have lost five of their last seven, return to action Friday night by starting a two-game series against Duluth at Baxter Arena.

