UNO drops season opener to Rutgers

UNO struck first, but Rutgers quickly as the Maverick men dropped a 4-1 decision in their season opener Thursday night at Caniglia Field.

UNO, which was shut out in its two exhibition matches, got on the board in the ninth minute when Ede Granberg headed in crossing pass from Mathis Pilon St.-Louis.

But the Scarlet Knights scored three times in an 11-minute span to take a 3-1 lead midway through the first half.

UNO cut Rutgers' lead to 4-2 when Dominik Danis scored off a Gonzalo Cuevas assist midway through the second half, but the Mavs couldn't draw closer.

UNO will play Oakland at 7 p.m. Sunday. Oakland lost 6-0 at Creighton on Thursday.

Rutgers (1-0) 3 1 - 4

UNO (0-1) 1 1 - 2

Goals: UNO, Granberg, Danis; RU, Myers 2, Avila, Abbey