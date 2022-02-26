UNO ends regular season with loss to St. Thomas

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Anders Nelson scored 20 points to lead five St. Thomas players in double figures in a 95-74 rout of UNO on Saturday night.

Sam'i Roe scored 15 points for UNO, but the Mavericks (5-24, 4-14 Summit League) finished the season winless on the road (0-15).

The Mavs will play as the No. 8 seed in the Summit League tournament, where they will face South Dakota State on Saturday at 6 p.m. UNO finished tied with St. Thomas, but the Mavs were swept in the season series.

UNO shot 49.1% from the field, but the Mavs struggled defensively as the Tommies (10-20, 4-14) made 60.4% of their shots and were 10 for 22 from 3-point range.

UNO kept pace for much of the first half and led 29-28 with 6:41 left after Nick Ferrarini's 3-pointer. But the Tommies answered with a 3-pointer of their own from Kevin Cunningham, spurring a 19-5 run to take control.

St. Thomas continued its hot shooting in the second half, shooting better than 62% from the floor and leading by as many as 27 points.

Frankie Fidler added 14.

The Mavs lost 12 of 14 to end the regular season.