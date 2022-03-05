UNO ends season with loss to South Dakota State at Summit League tournament

Frankie Fidler came out firing and UNO men's basketball efficiently shot the ball, just like it did the first time it faced South Dakota State this season.

But like that January meeting at Baxter Arena, the Jackrabbits were able to outscore the Mavericks in an 87-79 win Saturday night in the Summit League tournament quarterfinals.

The injury-riddled Mavs end their season at 5-25.

Fidler scored 22 of his 34 points before halftime. When he hit a 3-pointer at the 2:26 mark, UNO held a 40-38 lead.

But South Dakota State, which tied a single-season school record with its 28th win, ended the half with a 10-2 run, capped when Aurora graduate Baylor Scheierman hit a 3 at the buzzer.

SDSU then started the second half on a 8-2 run and led by double figures most of the half. The Jackrabbits were up 17 with five minutes to go before UNO got within single digits in the final minute.

When the teams met in January, UNO led before SDSU scored 20 straight in the first half. SDSU held off the Mavs from there for a 95-86 win as UNO shot 52.4% from the field.

On Saturday, UNO shot 52.6%. Besides Fidler's 34, Felix Lemetti scored 13 and Akol Arop had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Douglas Wilson led SDSU with 22 points and seven rebounds, while Scheierman, who was named the Summit's player of the year, had 20 points and five assists. SDSU has won 19 games in a row.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.