UNO ends season with loss to St. Thomas

The UNO women's basketball season came to an end with a 61-56 loss to St. Thomas on Saturday afternoon at Baxter Arena.

UNO took a 54-52 lead on an Elena Pilakouta layup with 3:24 to play. But St. Thomas' Kate Burns converted a three-point play at the 2:50 mark to take the lead for good. UNO's only basket down the stretch came with two seconds left.

Josie Filer led UNO with 11 points, while Natalie Bartle added 10 off the bench. Pilakouta and Mariah Murdie each scored eight points and combined for 13 rebounds.

Erin Norling, who played her graduate season for St. Thomas after a standout career at Wayne State, led the Tommies with 26 points and six rebounds.

UNO finishes the season 7-19 and 3-14 in Summit League play. The Mavs won't qualify for next weekend's league tournament.​

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.