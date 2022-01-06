 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNO extends contract of men's soccer coach Bob Warming
MEN'S SOCCER

UNO extends contract of men's soccer coach Bob Warming

  • Updated
UNO men's soccer coach Bob Warming has received a contract extension, Athletic Director Adrian Dowell announced Thursday.

Warming has guided the Mavericks to a 17-22-6 record during his three seasons as head coach. UNO won its first NCAA tournament match last spring, making Warming the first coach in NCAA Division I history to win in the tournament with four different teams.

He also coached the program's first All-American, Hugo Kametani, and last February he led the Mavs to their first victory over Creighton, where Warming coached from 1990-94 and 2001-09.

Warming, with a 479-260-88 career record, has the most wins of any active coach in Division I soccer. Warming planned to retire at the end of the 2017 season, his eighth at Penn State, but he instead took over for his former player Jay Mims as the second men's soccer coach in UNO history.

The Mavs went 6-10-1 in the 2021 season and reached the four-team Summit League championship tournament.

"I could not be more excited about the trajectory of UNO and where the school is headed," Warming said in a press release. "There is no ceiling."

