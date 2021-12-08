UNO extends losing streak to eight with loss to Drake

Drake rallied from 11 points down in the second half to earn a 78-70 win over the UNO men Wednesday night at Baxter Arena.

UNO, which has dropped eight straight, went on a 21-6 run midway through the first half and took a 37-27 halftime lead. UNO's lead was 41-30 before Drake (6-3) scored the next 11 to tie it.

UNO weathered that storm as it regained a 53-47 lead on a Felix Lemetti basket with 11:40 left. But the Bulldogs put together a decisive 15-0 run over the next six minutes and led by at least six the rest of the way.

Tucker DeVries led five Bulldogs in double figures with 24 points, hitting five of its 11 3-pointers. Ayo Akinwole, who was UNO's point guard last season, hit a pair of 3s and scored six points off the bench for Drake.

Drake shot 57.7% from the field in the second half after shooting 31.3% before halftime.

Darrius Hughes led four Mavs in double figures with 15 points, while Lemetti had 14. Off the bench, Nick Ferrarini scored 12 points and Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler had 10 points and eight rebounds in 21 minutes.

UNO committed 18 turnovers and Drake held a 22-7 advantage in points off turnovers.