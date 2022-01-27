 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNO fails to stop Oral Roberts second-half surge
BASKETBALL

Check out the 2021-22 schedule for UNO men's basketball.

Oral Roberts pulled away from UNO men's basketball when Max Abmas hit four 3-pointers in the first six minutes of the second half as the Golden Eagles went on to a 100-88 win Thursday night at Baxter Arena.

The Mavericks trailed 42-36 at halftime after Nick Ferrarini drained a 35-footer just before the buzzer. UNO's deficit was 47-40 early in the second half before Abmas helped ORU gain separation, going up 66-48 with 14 minutes left.​

UNO closed to 91-82 after a Felix Lemetti basket with 2:43 left, but that's as close as it got.

Abmas scored all 28 of his points in the first 26 minutes. As a team in the second half, ORU (14-7, 8-2 Summit League) shot 59% and sank 10 3-pointers.

Ferrarini led five Mavs in double figures with 20 points. Lemetti added 17 points and five assists, Darrius Hughes had 16 points and six rebounds, Frankie Fidler scored 14 and Akol Arop had 10 points and a career-high 13 rebounds.

UNO (3-18, 2-8) dropped its sixth straight, allowing at least 94 points in four straight games. The Mavs will host UMKC at 7 p.m. Saturday — UNO lost 64-61 at Kansas City earlier this month.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

