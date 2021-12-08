UNO falls behind early in loss to Kansas State

Kansas State hit seven 3-pointers in a 36-point first quarter as the Wildcats rolled to an 87-56 win over the UNO women Wednesday night at Baxter Arena.

Kansas State (8-2), whose only losses this season are to No. 1 South Carolina and No. 2 North Carolina State. hit 12 of its first 14 shots, including 7 of 8 3-pointers, as it built a 36-9 lead in the first quarter.

The Wildcats entered the game shooting 25.5% from behind the arc, but Wednesday they tied a school record hitting 16 3s. They went 16 of 32 as six Wildcats hit multiple 3s.

UNO, which had a three-game win streak snapped, was led by Elena Pilakouta with 17 points and eight rebounds, while Sam Mitchell added 15 points.

UNO (3-5) will finish a four-game homestand at 2 p.m. Saturday against Northern Colorado.

