UNO falls behind early in loss to Kansas State
topical
BASKETBALL

UNO falls behind early in loss to Kansas State

From hockey to women's tennis, check out the head coaches of UNO athletics.

Kansas State hit seven 3-pointers in a 36-point first quarter as the Wildcats rolled to an 87-56 win over the UNO women Wednesday night at Baxter Arena.

Kansas State (8-2), whose only losses this season are to No. 1 South Carolina and No. 2 North Carolina State. hit 12 of its first 14 shots, including 7 of 8 3-pointers, as it built a 36-9 lead in the first quarter.

The Wildcats entered the game shooting 25.5% from behind the arc, but Wednesday they tied a school record hitting 16 3s. They went 16 of 32 as six Wildcats hit multiple 3s.

UNO, which had a three-game win streak snapped, was led by Elena Pilakouta with 17 points and eight rebounds, while Sam Mitchell added 15 points.

UNO (3-5) will finish a four-game homestand at 2 p.m. Saturday against Northern Colorado.

