UNO falls behind early in loss to South Dakota State
UNO falls behind early in loss to South Dakota State

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Summit League leader South Dakota State won its 14th in a row, controlling the opening half of its 82-61 win over the UNO men Saturday afternoon.

The Jackrabbits used two extended first-half runs to build a 25-point halftime lead.

UNO struck first as Frankie Fidler hit back-to-back 3-pointers for an 8-4 UNO lead. But with the Mavs up 10-8, SDSU sprinted away with an 18-2 run. The Jackrabbits later scored 13 straight — Zeke Mayo hit a pair of 3-pointers during both runs — for a 41-17 lead with two minutes left in the half.

UNO never got closer than 17 after halftime.

Mayo led SDSU with 21 points, while Douglas Wilson added 19. Aurora graduate Baylor Scheierman, who is in the conversation for Summit player of the year, added nine points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Nick Ferrarini led the Mavericks with 14 points, while Darrius Hughes added 11. Fidler, who was averaged 23.3 points over the past four games, was held to 10 points on 4-of-14 shooting.

UNO (4-22) will play its home finale Thursday against Denver.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

