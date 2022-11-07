UNO falls to defending national champ Kansas in season opener

LAWRENCE, Kan. — UNO introduced its new coach while Kansas was without its as the Jayhawks began defense of their national championship with with an 89-64 win over the Mavericks.

Former UNO player Chris Crutchfield was making his regular-season debut as coach for the Mavericks, who got 13 points from Jaeden Marshall and 12 from Luke Jungers.

Jalen Wilson had 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Gradey Dick added 23 points in his debut for KU, which was playing without suspended coach Bill Self.

Self served the first game of a four-game punishment along with assistant Kurtis Townsend as part of the fallout from a 2017 federal investigation into college basketball corruption.

Bobby Pettiford Jr. added 13 points, Dajuan Harris had 11 points and eight assists and Texas Tech transfer Kevin McCullar Jr. scored 10 for the Jayhawks, who broke open a close game in the second half with two big runs.

Norm Roberts, a longtime assistant who also spent six seasons as the head coach at St. John's, served as the Jayhawks' acting coach.

Despite returning only two starters from the team that rallied to beat North Carolina in the national championship game, the new-look Jayhawks built a double-digit lead by the midway point of the first half and never looked back.

Wilson, who declared for the NBA draft before returning to school, showed that he can go from being a talented role player to an unquestioned leader. He drained three early 3-pointers, kept getting easy baskets by cutting to the rim and was just as good at the defensive end, where he made every shot difficult for the undersized Mavericks.

The Mavericks, picked to finish second-to-last in the Summit League, did their best to hang around into the second half, and they even closed to 50-43 on a 3-pointer from Jungers with 16:52 left.

That's when the Jayhawks turned up their defense, got into transition and began hitting 3s.

They rolled off 10 straight points to restore their cushion, then went on another 15-point run a few minutes later, turning a 68-55 lead into an 83-55 advantage and allowing Roberts to empty the bench down the stretch.

Bellevue West grad Frankie Fidler and Marquel Sutton added 11 points each for the Mavericks.

UNO will visit Nebraska at 7 p.m. Thursday.