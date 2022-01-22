UNO falls to Denver after Pioneers grab an early lead

DENVER — An early 14-0 run put Denver in control and the Pioneers never let up as they rolled to a 94-63 win over the UNO men Saturday afternoon.

The 14 unanswered gave Denver a 20-6 lead 7:30 into the game. A 10-0 run made it 30-10 and the Pioneers eventually led 49-19 late in the first half.

UNO never got closer than 25 after halftime. UNO started the game 4 of 19 from the field and finished shooting 36.7%.

Meanwhile, Denver hit eight 3-pointers in the first half and shot 56.5% from the game. Michael Henn was one of five Pioneers in double figures as he finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

Felix Lemetti led UNO with 12 points, while Marco Smith and Akol Arop scored 10 each. Arop also grabbed eight rebounds.

UNO (3-17, 2-7 Summit League) has dropped five straight, allowing more than 90 in each of the last three. The Mavs return home to face Oral Roberts on Thursday.

