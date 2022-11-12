 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNO falls to No. 1 seed Notre Dame in NCAA soccer tournament

  • Updated
Here is the UNO women's soccer schedule for the 2022 season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Notre Dame scored three times in the first 10 minutes and went on to defeat the UNO women 5-0 in the opening round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday afternoon.

Notre Dame is a No. 1 seed in the tournament while the Mavs made their first NCAA appearance.

Notre Dame outshot the Mavs 26-3 as they made 11 saves - six by Emma Konsmo and five by Mia Olesen.

UNO ends its season with a 7-9-6 record.

