UNO falls to No. 1 seed Notre Dame in NCAA soccer tournament

Here is the UNO women's soccer schedule for the 2022 season
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Notre Dame scored three times in the first 10 minutes and went on to defeat the UNO women 5-0 in the opening round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday afternoon.
Notre Dame is a No. 1 seed in the tournament while the Mavs made their first NCAA appearance.
Notre Dame outshot the Mavs 26-3 as they made 11 saves - six by Emma Konsmo and five by Mia Olesen.
UNO ends its season with a 7-9-6 record.
The head coaches of UNO athletics
Baseball
Baseball: Evan Porter
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cross country
Cross country: Cliff Cisar
Hockey
Hockey: Mike Gabinet
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Men's basketball
Men's basketball: Chris Crutchfield
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Men's soccer
Men's soccer: Donovan Dowling
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Men's tennis
Men's tennis: Matthew Barlow
Softball
Softball: Mike Heard
Track and field
Track and field: Chris Richardson
Volleyball
Volleyball: Matt Buttermore
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Women's basketball
Women's basketball: Carrie Banks
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Women's soccer
Women's soccer: Tim Walters
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Women's tennis
Women's tennis: Adam Summitt
