UNO falls to No. 15 Iowa State in Carrie Banks' Maverick debut

AMES, Iowa — Ashley Joens scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Iowa State women to a 69-43 win over UNO to open the season Wednesday afternoon in Carrie Banks' debut as coach.

Joens scored 13 of her points in the first six minutes of the second quarter as the Cyclones opened a 29-16 lead.

UNO were within 33-24 early in the third quarter, but the Cyclones stretched their lead to 23 points by the end of the quarter.

UNO never led as the Mavs missed 11 of their first 12 shots. UNO shot 23.2% from the field for the game, including 3 of 26 on 3-pointers.

Josie Filer led UNO with 10 points and five rebounds, while Ella Ogier added nine points.