UNO falls to Oral Roberts after failing to stop Golden Eagles' late rally

Oral Roberts finished with a 14-0 run as the Golden Eagles stormed back to down the UNO women 50-45 Saturday afternoon at Baxter Arena.

UNO led by as many as 13 late in the third quarter and was up 45-36 midway through the fourth quarter before it went scoreless over the last 5:20.

"We opened up the lead in third quarter and just didn't manage the lead very well," UNO coach Carrie Banks said. "Tough one, but all can do is regroup."

Saturday was the second straight game the Mavs lost a fourth-quarter lead. On Dec. 22, UNO led at Western Illinois 65-55 with seven minutes left before the Leathernecks rallied for a 77-70 win.

"It's managing the game," Banks said. "I thought we had solved those third-quarter issues but they've bounced into the fourth."

Oral Roberts' only lead through the first 35 minutes was 3-0. But the Golden Eagles hit back-to-back 3-pointers to pull within 45-44 and took the lead on free throws with 2:13 left.