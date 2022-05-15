UNO falls to South Dakota State in Summit League title game

VERMILLION, S.D. — UNO forced a winner-take-all game at the Summit League softball tournament, but the title game was all about South Dakota State starter Tori Kniesche.

The three-time All-Nebraska pick from Wayne threw a one-hitter with 16 strikeouts as the Jackrabbits blanked the Mavericks 5-0 Sunday afternoon.

Rachel Weber had the lone hit for UNO with a line-drive single to lead off the fifth inning. She was one of three baserunners all game for the Mavs.

SDSU (40-11), the league's regular-season champs, scored an unearned run in the third before Cylie Halvorson socked a two-run homer to center in the fifth off reliever Sydney Hampton. Halvorson's 17th homer this season made it 4-0.

UNO won the day's first championship game as Kamryn Meyer threw a three-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts to outduel Grace Glanzer, the Summit's pitcher of the year.

The Mavs scored the game's only runs in the fifth, when they strung together four hits. Lynsey Tucker broke the tie with an RBI single, then Izzy Eltze scored on a wild pitch. Jamie White capped that rally with another RBI single.

For Meyer, the pitcher of record in both games, it was her 11th shutout this season and 22nd win — second most for a Mav since the move to Division I. She also finished with a program-record 285 strikeouts.

After going 20-28 in 2021, UNO ended this season 32-14. The 32 wins are the most since since 2014, when the Mavs had 33.

UNO ......................... 000 030 0—3 5 1

South Dakota State ... 000 000 0—0 3 1

W: Meyer, 22-6. L: Glanzer, 20-5. 2B: UNO, Weber.

SDSU (40-11) .... 001 030 1—5 10 0

UNO (32-14) ..... 000 000 0—0 1 2

W: Kniesche, 18-5. L: Meyer, 22-7. 2B: SDSU, Dumont, Culver, Yoder, Osmundson. HR: SDSU, Halvorson.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.