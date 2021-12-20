UNO falls to St. Thomas in Summit League opener

St. Thomas did what it does best in the first half — hit 3-pointers.

The Tommies hit 10 of their 14 3s in the first half and then held off a furious second-half charge by UNO as the Mavs fell 80-73 in the Summit League opener at Baxter Arena.

St. Thomas, playing its debut season in the league, came into the night averaging 13.6 made 3s per game and shooting 39.9% from behind the arc. And the Tommies came out sizzling from behind the arc.

St. Thomas hit 10 3s in the first 15 minutes. When Riley Miller, the team's leading scorer on the season, hit his fourth 3 with 5:30 left, the Tommies' lead was 40-13.

The margin was 59-30 with 14 minutes left when UNO made its charge that brought the crowd to life. Frankie Fidler scored nine straight points, then Marco Smith scored 10 in a three-minute span to pull UNO within 63-52 with 7:30 left.

UNO cut its deficit to single digits at 69-61 on Akol Arop's basket at the rim with 3:05 left. The closest the Mavs got in the closing minutes was 78-73 after a pair of Felix Lemetti 3-pointers.