UNO falls to Summit League leader South Dakota

Summit League leader South Dakota extended its win streak to 12 games as it pulled away from UNO women's basketball 68-45 Saturday at Baxter Arena.

UNO, which lost to the Coyotes in the league tournament championship game last March, was within 13-12 after freshman Grace Cave hit a 3-pointer to end the first quarter.

But South Dakota (14-4, 7-0 Summit) went on a 15-1 run in the first four minutes of the second quarter. Liv Korngable, who scored a game-high 18 points, capped that run with back-to-back 3-pointers. UNO never got closer than 12 the rest of the way.

Mariah Murdie led UNO with 12 points and seven rebounds. Cave also scored 12, while Josie Filer had 10 points and seven rebounds.

But UNO shot just 33% from the field and committed 19 turnovers as it scored 45 or fewer points for the fifth time this season.

UNO (6-11) has dropped three straight and falls to 2-6 in league play. The Mavs will face Denver on Thursday at Baxter Arena.

