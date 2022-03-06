UNO fires men's basketball coach Derrin Hansen

After winning more than 250 games as he led UNO men’s basketball from Division II to Division I, Derrin Hansen was fired Sunday.

“Earlier today, I informed Derrin Hansen, the student-athletes, and coaches in our men’s basketball program of my decision to make a change in leadership for the head coach position,” Athletic Director Adrian Dowell said in a press release.

Hansen, who was head coach for 17 seasons, finished 253-260 overall with the majority of the games being played in the Summit League, UNO’s new Division I home once the school made the debated jump from Division II in 2011. Two times in the past decade, Hansen and the Mavericks came within one game of the NCAA tournament, losing in the Summit League championship both times.

“I ask that the entire Maverick community join me in thanking Coach Hansen for his many contributions to Omaha athletics and our university," Dowell said. "In 17 years leading Omaha men’s basketball, Coach Hansen represented UNO with class, impacted countless lives through his mentorship of student-athletes on and off the court, and successfully transitioned the program to the Division I level.

“We wish Derrin, Vicki, Abby and Erica nothing but the best in the future, and we are forever grateful for their impact on Omaha Athletics.”

Hansen is second in career wins at UNO behind Bob Hanson, who amassed 382 wins from 1969 to 1994.

In the past two seasons, UNO won 10 games. And its 5-25 record this year was its worst under Hansen, who began his career as a Mav assistant before taking the head coaching job in 2005.

Hansen’s 2007-2008 team won 25 games and advanced to the Division II regional semifinal. In 2009-2010, UNO went to the Division II quarterfinals. The Mavs joined the Summit League in 2012 and generally held their own, finishing second once, third twice and tied for fourth once.

UNO advanced to the Summit title game in 2017 and 2019, coming agonizingly close to securing an automatic NCAA tourney bid. The Mavs lost the first game by two — missing a 3 at the buzzer to win it.

In 2019, Hansen was the league's coach of the year when UNO won 21 games and was back in the tournament final as the No. 2 seed. But in the final, fourth-seeded North Dakota State knocked off the Mavs 73-63.

UNO returned much of its team in 2020 and finished 16-16. Then injuries, graduation and roster turnover started to sink in during a COVID-affected 2021 season, when the Mavs went 5-20.

This season, UNO’s penchant for scheduling buy games against top Power Five teams led to 46- and 47-point losses at Texas Tech and Purdue in one week. The Mavs were outscored by an average of 14 points per game this season. They trailed by as least 25 during the first half in nine of their losses.

UNO's next coach will inherit a young nucleus that includes Frankie Fidler, a Bellevue West grad who led the team with 12.9 points per game his freshman season, and sophomore Akol Arop, who rebounded from multiple years of injury to average 5.3 points and 4.8 rebounds in 27 games.

