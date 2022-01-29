UNO forces overtime but can't snap five-game losing streak in loss to UMKC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mariah Murdie hit a 3-pointer to force overtime, but the Mavs weren't able to snap their five-game losing streak.

UMKC's Brooklyn McDavid made a tie-breaking layup with 35 seconds left and the Kangaroos held on for a 68-65 win Saturday afternoon.

The game was tightly contested all afternoon as neither team led by more than four. There were 16 ties and 16 lead changes.

UMKC took a 63-60 with 12 seconds left in regulation. But off an inbounds pass, Murdie rattled home a 3 from the right corner with 1.3 seconds left to extend the game.

Murdie then scored with 3:50 left in overtime for a 65-63 lead. UMKC tied it with 1:35 left before McDavid put the Kangaroos in front as UNO went 1 of 6 from the field in overtime.

Alexis Pratt led UNO (6-14, 2-9 Summit) with a career-high 17 points, four assists and three steals. Sophie Johnston added 10 points and Murdie finished with nine points, 12 rebounds and five blocks.

Six of UNO's nine Summit League losses have been by single digits. UMKC also won earlier this month in Omaha when it trailed by five early in the fourth quarter before rallying for a 73-64 win.