UNO forces winner-take-all Summit League title game

Kamryn Meyer threw a three-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts to give UNO a 3-0 win over South Dakota State on Sunday morning in the first championship game of the Summit League softball tournament.

The win forces a winner-take-all final with that winner earning a trip to the NCAA tournament. The game will begin at 12:15 p.m.

UNO scored the game's only runs in the fifth inning as Lynsey Tucker and Jamie White delivered RBI singles and Izzy Eltze scored on a wild pitch.

UNO and South Dakota State have split its four games this season. UNO's win in the morning snapped SDSU's 13-game winning streak.​

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.