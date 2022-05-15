UNO forces winner-take-all Summit League title game

Kamryn Meyer threw a three-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts to give UNO a 3-0 win over South Dakota State on Sunday morning in the first championship game of the Summit League softball tournament.
The win forces a winner-take-all final with that winner earning a trip to the NCAA tournament. The game will begin at 12:15 p.m.
UNO scored the game's only runs in the fifth inning as Lynsey Tucker and Jamie White delivered RBI singles and Izzy Eltze scored on a wild pitch.
UNO and South Dakota State have split its four games this season. UNO's win in the morning snapped SDSU's 13-game winning streak.
