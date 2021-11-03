 Skip to main content
UNO forward Taylor Ward named National Player of the Month by Hockey Commissioners Association
HOCKEY

UNO senior forward Taylor Ward scored 10 goals in October, which leads the nation.

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

From a new coach to reaching the Frozen Four, check out the history of UNO hockey since 2010.

UNO senior forward Taylor Ward has been named the National Player of the Month by the Hockey Commissioners Association.

He scored 10 goals in October, which leads the nation.

Ward has registered at least one point in each game for the 7-1 Mavericks, who are ranked ninth nationally. He has seven goals and four assists in his last three games, including a hat trick last Saturday against Long Island.

His eight power-play goals also top the national chart and his 16 points are tied for second.

UNO, which hosts Miami this weekend, is riding a seven-game win streak.

