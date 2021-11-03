UNO forward Taylor Ward named National Player of the Month by Hockey Commissioners Association

UNO senior forward Taylor Ward scored 10 goals in October, which leads the nation.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO senior forward Taylor Ward has been named the National Player of the Month by the Hockey Commissioners Association.
He scored 10 goals in October, which leads the nation.
Ward has registered at least one point in each game for the 7-1 Mavericks, who are ranked ninth nationally. He has seven goals and four assists in his last three games, including a hat trick last Saturday against Long Island.
His eight power-play goals also top the national chart and his 16 points are tied for second.
UNO, which hosts Miami this weekend, is riding a seven-game win streak.
Photos: UNO hockey vs. Long Island
Long Island's Ethan Martini (23) checks Omaha's Kevin Conley during their game on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Isaiah Saville makes a save while Long Island's PJ Marrocco looks for a rebound during their game on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Brannon McManus (39) protects the puck from Long Island's Nolan Welsh during their game on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Cameron Berg tries battles Long Island's goalie Kris Carlson for a rebound during their game on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Chayse Primeau tries to get the puck past Long Island's goalie Kris Carlson in the third period during their game against Long Island on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Kaden Bohlsen (29) jumps into Tyler Weiss's arms after Weiss scored his first goal of the season in the third period during their game against Long Island on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Kevin Conley falls at the blue line during their game against Long Island on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha players celebrate after Taylor Ward scored a goal in the third period during their game against Long Island on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Nolan Sullivan (11) pushes Long Island's Isaiah Fox (8) after Fox ran into Omaha's goalie Isaiah Saville during their game on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Kevin Conley shoots in the third period during their game against Long Island on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Kevin Conley battles to recover the puck during their game against Long Island on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha players celebrate after Kevin Conley scored in the third period during their game against Long Island on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Chayse Primeau (13) and Taylor Ward (17) try to score on Long Island's goalie Kris Carlson during their game on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Kevin Conley loses the puck after falling at the blue line during their game against Long Island on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Chayse Primeau tries to get the puck past Long Island's goalie Kris Carlson in the third period during their game against Long Island on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Kaden Bohlsen (29) jumps into Tyler Weiss's arms after Weiss scored his first goal of the season in the third period during their game against Long Island on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Kaden Bohlsen (29) checks Long Island's Carson Musser in the third period during their game on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Victor Mancini protects the puck from Long Island's Dylan Schuett in the third period during their game on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
