UNO forward Taylor Ward named National Player of the Month by Hockey Commissioners Association

UNO senior forward Taylor Ward has been named the National Player of the Month by the Hockey Commissioners Association.

He scored 10 goals in October, which leads the nation.

Ward has registered at least one point in each game for the 7-1 Mavericks, who are ranked ninth nationally. He has seven goals and four assists in his last three games, including a hat trick last Saturday against Long Island.

His eight power-play goals also top the national chart and his 16 points are tied for second.

UNO, which hosts Miami this weekend, is riding a seven-game win streak.

