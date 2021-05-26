 Skip to main content
UNO freshman Mike Boeve earns first-team All-Summit League honors
BASEBALL

UNO freshman Mike Boeve earns first-team All-Summit League honors

UNO freshman third baseman Mike Boeve hit .322 with 29 RBIs this season.

Regular-season champion Oral Roberts put nine players on the first team when the Summit League announced its all-league baseball honors Wednesday.

Oral Roberts is the top seed for the league tournament, which takes place Thursday through Saturday at Tal Anderson Field.

Freshman third baseman Mike Boeve was UNO's lone representative on the first team after he hit .322 with 29 RBIs. Teammates Masen Prososki, Keil Krumwiede, Chris Esposito and Eduardo Rosario are on the second team.

North Dakota State's Bennett Hostetler was named the player of the year as he was the Summit leader in homers, RBIs and batting average during league games. NDSU won a program-record 20 league games this season.

Oral Roberts had the pitcher of the year in Isaac Coffey, the newcomer of the year in Joshua Cox and coach of the year in Ryan Folmar.​

