UNO gets another strong start, this time from Mark Timmins, to top Northern Colorado

Mark Timmins blanked Northern Colorado over eight sharp innings as UNO cruised to a 7-0 win Sunday at Anderson Field.

Maverick pitchers had an outstanding weekend, allowing only one Northern Colorado run. That one run, though, kept the Bears (7-24, 4-5 Summit League) from being swept with a 1-0 win Friday.

Timmins needed just 90 pitches to get through eight innings. The Omaha Central graduate allowed three hits, walked none and struck out eight.

"I think about halfway through (the game) is when I started to find my changeup," Timmins said. "Those have been two good pitches for me the last four or five starts, so I was just rockin' with that the entire time and then let my defense work."

The Mav offense gave Timmins a comfortable lead halfway through the game, too.

Mike Boeve and Matt Baughn had two-run singles in a five-run third, then Boeve connected on a two-run home run to right in the fourth.

Boeve drove in eight runs the past two games, giving him 23 RBIs this season.

Next up, UNO (14-15, 6-3) will play at Kansas on Tuesday night.