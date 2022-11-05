UNO gets revenge on No. 10 North Dakota with penalty shootout win

Being outshot nearly 2-to-1 in regulation didn’t shake UNO enough Saturday to keep the Mavericks from earning a 4-3 shootout victory over National Collegiate Hockey Conference rival North Dakota.

The No. 10-ranked Fighting Hawks put 40 shots on goal in the first 60 minutes of skating before a crowd of 6,114 at Baxter Arena.

While the 4-4-2 Mavericks got off just 21 shots in regulation, they scored the same number of goals as North Dakota, twice holding leads from which the Hawks had to rally.

After neither team scored in the overtime period — in which UND outshot the Mavs 4-2 — the victor was decided by a best-of-3 shootout in which UNO made both of its shots while the 4-3-2 Hawks made only one of their three attempts.

After UND forward Jackson Blake scored on the first attempt, UNO responded with a shot to the right by center Ty Mueller that caught North Dakota goaltender Drew DeRidder leaning left.

The next North Dakota shot by Riese Gaber bounced off the crossbar. Mavs right wing Tyler Weiss then scored by approaching DeRidder from the right side and zipping the shot over his shoulder.

UNO players cleared the bench to celebrate after goalie Jake Kucharski knocked away UND’s third shot, this one by Griffin Ness, to secure the victory and avenge Friday’s 4-1 loss in the NCHC opener for both teams.

As was the case in Friday’s game, the first intermission came without either team scoring. Most of the action took place at North Dakota’s end of the ice as the Hawks outshot UNO 15-5. Both teams were whistled for one penalty: UND for hooking and UNO for tripping.

One consolation for the Mavericks was that two of their five shots were stopped metal goal frame, meaning the shots were just barely missing finding the back of the net.

UNO’s patience paid off early in the second period when right defenseman and New York Rangers draft pick Victor Mancini whistled a pass to right wing Jacob Slipec, who had camped out near the top of the North Dakota goal crease.

Slipec had perfectly parked himself between three Hawks defenders – two to his left and one to his right.

Mancini found an alley to get the puck on Slipec’s stick, and the freshman from White Rock, British Columbia finished the play for the first goal of his collegiate career at 2:58. Left wing Ray Fust earned the secondary assist to post his first collegiate point.

North Dakota landed the equalizer with just 98 seconds remaining before the second intermission. The play happened so fast there was little time for Kucharski to react.

Assistant captain Judd Caufield flicked a pass to toward the goal, placing it just behind a UNO defender who was moving back to help Kucharski. Dylan James, who was racing toward the net, ideally timed his rush, getting to the puck and blasting it into the goal at 18:22.

The Hawks took their first lead at 8:02 of the third period with a power play goal set up and executed by two of UND’s defensemen.

James got the secondary assist by getting the puck to Cooper Moore, who found Tyler Kleven wide open in the middle of the right circle. The Ottawa Senators draftee then whipped a one-timer past Kucharski for the 2-1 lead.

UNO responded quickly, scoring the tying and go-ahead goals in a span of 85 seconds to go on top 3-2. Center Ty Mueller scored the goal that tied the game 2-2 when he secured the puck after it bounced off DeRidder’s pads.

DeRidder had just blocked a shot by Mavericks left defenseman Kirby Proctor. As the puck rolled to his left, Mueller gathered it and snuck it into the goal between the post and DeRidder’s pad at 9:24.

Senior left wing Jack Randl gave UNO the lead at 3-2 with his 11th goal of the season with a shot from near the goal crease at 10:24 off the assist from Tyler Weiss.

Just over three minutes later assistant captain Gaber, who scored two goals in Friday’s 4-1 victory over the Mavs, tied the game at 3-3 as the Hawks worked the front of the net to tie the game for the second time.

The assists went to Owen McLaughlin and Mark Senden on the goal at 13:53 before the overtime and shootout.