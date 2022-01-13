UNO gives up early lead in loss to South Dakota State

Baylor Scheierman put on a show in his return to Nebraska as he led the South Dakota State men to a 95-86 Summit League win over UNO Thursday night at Baxter Arena.
Scheierman, a 6-foot-6 guard from Aurora, finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. He missed three shots all night as he hit all six of his 3-point attempts.
Scheierman made five of those before halftime as he ended the first half by hitting a 35-footer. Matt Dentlinger added 25 points and seven rebounds for the Jackrabbits (14-4, 5-0 Summit), who shot 54.8% from the field.
As a team, SDSU hit 14 3s, including five during a decisive 20-0 run in the first half. UNO led 28-24 with nine minutes left in the half before the run. Scheierman had nine points and three assists during the run.
UNO cut the deficit to 49-40 at halftime, but the Mavs never got closer than eight after halftime.
UNO (3-15, 2-5) shot 52.4% as five Mavericks scored at least 13 points.
Nick Ferrarini led the Mavs with 17 points, Kyle Luedtke had 16 and Darrius Hughes added 15 - all three finished with their totals from off the bench. Marco Smith chipped in 14 points and six assists, while Frankie Fidler had 13 points, five rebounds and three assists.
UNO will play at South Dakota at 4 p.m. Saturday.
