UNO gives up early lead in loss to South Dakota State

Baylor Scheierman put on a show in his return to Nebraska as he led the South Dakota State men to a 95-86 Summit League win over UNO Thursday night at Baxter Arena.

Scheierman, a 6-foot-6 guard from Aurora, finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. He missed three shots all night as he hit all six of his 3-point attempts.

Scheierman made five of those before halftime as he ended the first half by hitting a 35-footer. Matt Dentlinger added 25 points and seven rebounds for the Jackrabbits (14-4, 5-0 Summit), who shot 54.8% from the field.

As a team, SDSU hit 14 3s, including five during a decisive 20-0 run in the first half. UNO led 28-24 with nine minutes left in the half before the run. Scheierman had nine points and three assists during the run.

UNO cut the deficit to 49-40 at halftime, but the Mavs never got closer than eight after halftime.

UNO (3-15, 2-5) shot 52.4% as five Mavericks scored at least 13 points.