UNO goalie Isaiah Saville receives 'heartwarming' response to MLK-themed mask

To understand what motivated Saville, you have to understand where he came from. He grew up in Alaska with his birth mother and adoptive father.

“I grew up in a White family," he said. “It was kind of confusing to have two White parents, and I didn’t know how to react when someone brought it up."

One thing that wasn’t confusing was his love for hockey.

“I started playing when I was 6 or 7," he said. “The sport was kind of a safe haven for me, and the rink was like my second family."

Saville started playing goalie a few years later.

“I liked being the center of attention," he said. “And I thought the pads looked cool."

Saville went on to lead West Anchorage High to a state championship. He was later named the USHL's goaltender of the year while playing for the Tri-City Storm, posting a 25-4-2-1 record in 2018-19.

He won a gold medal with the U.S. Junior Select team before joining the UNO program. He started 28 games as a freshman and had a goals-against average of 2.85.

Saville has started nine of the Mavs' 10 games this year. He is 5-3-1 with a 2.00 average.