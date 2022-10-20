UNO goalie Jake Kucharski finding his groove in his return to the Midwest

In a way, Jake Kucharski has come home.

It’s true that the UNO goalie hails from Pennsylvania, but the senior transfer from American International College previously played for the USHL’s Omaha Lancers during the 2018-19 season.

“Coming back to the Midwest seemed natural,” he said. “That’s why I was pretty excited when UNO expressed an interest in me.”

Kucharski already has rewarded Mavericks coach Mike Gabinet after being named the league’s Goaltender of the Week for his performance last weekend at Lake Superior State.

“Getting that honor was pretty cool, but I don’t pay much attention to it,” he said. “I just want to do my best for the team.”

His best was good enough against the Lakers as the Mavs posted a win and a tie. Kucharski was in goal for last Friday’s 3-1 victory and then came off the bench the next night with UNO trailing 4-0 to help the Mavs salvage a 4-4 tie.

He stopped 29 of the 30 shots he faced in the series as UNO got some much-needed positive mojo after dropping the first two games of the season at home against Niagara.

“Losing those first two was a good learning lesson for all of us,” Kucharski said. “It’s better to learn now than later.”

The Mavs return to action with two games this weekend at Baxter Arena against Alaska Fairbanks. Game time is 7:07 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Drafted by the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes in 2018, Kucharski joined the Mavs after spending two years at American International in Massachusetts. He appeared in 29 games for the Yellow Jackets and was named the Atlantic Hockey Association goalie of the year in 2021-22.

Kucharski said he tries to maintain the same attitude every time he takes the ice.

“I don’t put pressure on myself,” he said. “I try to keep it light and have fun.”

He added that the few games he has played at Baxter Arena has convinced him he made the right decision to transfer to UNO.

“It’s a great place to play,” he said. “It really feels like a pro environment.”

The Mavs were in need of goaltending help this season when Isaiah Saville signed a professional contract with Las Vegas and Austin Roden transferred to Providence.

“I had played for Des Moines and Omaha of the USHL so I knew all about this area,” he said. “When UNO wanted me, it was a pretty easy decision.”

Gabinet said Kucharski deserved that Goaltender of the Week honor, especially after his performance Saturday that helped lead to the biggest comeback in program history.

“Jake went in there and shut the door,” he said. “He got rewarded by the league and that should be great for his confidence.”

Gabinet added that the more Kucharski plays, the better he’s going to get.

“He’s gaining more experience at the college level and that seems to be building every week when you watch him in practice,” he said. “You can tell he’s a little more comfortable and we’re looking for both goalies to continue to take strides in the right direction.”

Kucharski, who lowered his goals-against average to 1.77, said that confidence level will keep growing.

“I feel like I belong here,” he said. “We’ve got good team chemistry and I think we’re going to keep getting better as the season goes along.”

NOTES: Senior forward Jack Randl leads the team in goals (5) and points (7) … UNO enters this weekend 1-2-1 while Alaska Fairbanks is 2-3-1 … The Mavs swept all four games against the Nanooks last season … Erik Largen is in his sixth season as head coach at Alaska Fairbanks … The Mavs and Nanooks have played 55 times, dating to 1999. Alaska Fairbanks holds a 23-21-11 edge … Team captain Nolan Sullivan played in his 100th career game last Saturday night. Defenseman Kirby Proctor will reach 100 if he’s in the lineup Friday night … Defenseman Victor Mancini suffered an upper-body injury last weekend at Lake Superior State and will be sidelined against the Nanooks.