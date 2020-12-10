UNO happy with late-game execution but aims for more consistency earlier

UNO’s Matt Pile wasn’t exactly counting down the seconds in his head. But he knew he had a little time.
Just don't rush it, he thought.
Saturday’s contest between the Mavs and SIUE was tied at 63-63. Pile remembers setting a top-of-the-key ball screen around the 8-second mark. So when he corralled a no-look pass from Marco Smith and saw his gambling defender’s failed attempt to secure a steal, Pile actually dribbled once to set his feet in the lane before rising up.
Then Pile dunked it. Exactly the way you'd expect someone to slam home a game-winner.
He used two hands to grab the rim with authority. Then he swung down and slapped the floor in celebration. The dunk put UNO ahead with 1.4 seconds left in a 65-63 win.
“When (the defender) lunged for it, that made it easy on me,” Pile said. “I didn’t have to do a whole lot. I just went up and dunked it.”
The momentous finish should prove to be beneficial for the Mavs for a number of reasons.
If anything, it filled the locker room with positive vibes and confidence after a tough start to the season.
UNO’s not played at home yet. It took the court Saturday without leading scorer Marlon Ruffin and starter Zach Thornhill. And on Friday it travels to No. 5 Kansas for a 6 p.m. tipoff to start another challenging stretch (at Colorado, at Wyoming and at Kansas State).
But the late-game execution Saturday will also serve the Mavs well once they get to Summit League play next month, according to Pile.
That’s two victories already where UNO’s made the key plays at the end to win — they also beat Middle Tennessee 60-59 on two clutch Ruffin free throws with 1.2 seconds left.
Now the Mavs just need to find that same playmaking ability more consistently earlier in games.
“I think it’s getting there,” Pile said. “Hopefully we can get it figured out by Jan. 2. It’s still a work in progress. But I’ve definitely seen improvement.”
The Mavs hope to be at their best Friday when they take the court in an attendance-limited Allen Fieldhouse.
It’ll be a special trip for a number of players on the roster. Redshirt freshman La’Mel Robinson is a cousin of KU guard Tyon Grant-Foster. Robinson’s one of five different UNO guys from the Kansas City area. Pile, out of Wichita, Kansas, was a Jayhawks fan growing up. He'll have family in the stands.
"I’m really looking forward to it,” Pile said. “It won’t be the same, as it usually is. Growing up I went to a handful of games when I could. So I have some experiences with that building. I’m excited to get back there.”
Pile and senior guard Ayo Akinwole were on the UNO squad that lost to Kansas 109-64 in 2017. Friday’s game will be broadcast live on ESPN2 and on 1180 AM KZOT.
