UNO happy with late-game execution but aims for more consistency earlier

But the late-game execution Saturday will also serve the Mavs well once they get to Summit League play next month, according to Pile.

That’s two victories already where UNO’s made the key plays at the end to win — they also beat Middle Tennessee 60-59 on two clutch Ruffin free throws with 1.2 seconds left.

Now the Mavs just need to find that same playmaking ability more consistently earlier in games.

“I think it’s getting there,” Pile said. “Hopefully we can get it figured out by Jan. 2. It’s still a work in progress. But I’ve definitely seen improvement.”

The Mavs hope to be at their best Friday when they take the court in an attendance-limited Allen Fieldhouse.

It’ll be a special trip for a number of players on the roster. Redshirt freshman La’Mel Robinson is a cousin of KU guard Tyon Grant-Foster. Robinson’s one of five different UNO guys from the Kansas City area. Pile, out of Wichita, Kansas, was a Jayhawks fan growing up. He'll have family in the stands.

"I’m really looking forward to it,” Pile said. “It won’t be the same, as it usually is. Growing up I went to a handful of games when I could. So I have some experiences with that building. I’m excited to get back there.”