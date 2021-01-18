 Skip to main content
UNO has hot streak in second period to defeat Colorado College
HOCKEY

UNO has hot streak in second period to defeat Colorado College

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — UNO scored three second-period goals Monday night and held on to defeat Colorado College 3-2.

After a scoreless first period, forward Kevin Conley and defenseman Nate Knoepke scored less than a minute apart to give the Mavericks a 2-0 advantage. Defenseman Kirby Proctor added to UNO’s lead with 4:54 left in the second period.

Former Lincoln Stars forward Josiah Slavin scored in the final minute of the period to draw the Tigers within 3-1.

Colorado scored midway through the third period, but the Mavs challenged the play. Upon officials’ review, the goal was disallowed because of offsides.

The Tigers made it 3-2 with 3:46 left when Zach Berzolla put a shot past goalie Isaiah Saville. Colorado pulled its goalie late in the game but was unable to score the tying goal.

UNO (7-3-1) was playing its first game in four weeks because of positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent quarantines within the program. The 11th-ranked Mavs played without defensemen Brandon Scanlin and Jonny Tychonick and forward Jack Randl.

The teams will play again Tuesday at 8:07 p.m. at Broadmoor World Arena.

