UNO hires Kyan Brown as assistant basketball coach

UNO men's basketball coach Chris Crutchfield has added Kyan Brown, a veteran coach with vast knowledge of the Summit League, as the program's associate head coach.

Brown was associate head coach at North Dakota State the last six seasons before joining the Mavs. Crutchfield and Brown were assistants together at Oral Roberts when Scott Sutton was head coach. Brown spent eight years at Oral Roberts before going to NDSU.

"We are so lucky to add someone with Kyan's experience to our staff," Crutchfield said. "I have known him for 20 years, and he has brought success to every place he's been. Kyan brings energy and enthusiasm every day. His experience and success in the Summit League will benefit our program tremendously."

During Brown's six seasons at NDSU, the Bison went 62-34 in league play and reached the NCAA tournament twice. Brown assisted in the development of the post players.

Before Brown was at Oral Roberts, he was an assistant for four years at Missouri State and for two seasons at Arkansas-Fort Smith.

"I am absolutely thrilled about getting the opportunity to work for Chris at Omaha," Brown said. "I have known Chris and his family for a long time now. He is a man of great integrity and someone who looks to make a difference in the lives of young men."

Crutchfield and Brown will be rebuilding UNO's roster, which has had guard Sam'i Roe, forward Devin Smith and Nick Ferrarini enter the transfer portal.

