UNO hires Louisville assistant Donovan Dowling as men's soccer coach

UNO officially hired Louisville assistant Donovan Dowling as its new men's soccer coach on Tuesday.

Dowling, who has been Louisville's assistant and recruiting coordinator for four years, replaces Bob Warming, who retired early this month. Dowling is the third coach in program history.

Dowling has helped Louisville land nationally ranked recruiting classes the last three seasons, including the No. 6 class in 2020 and No. 9 last year.

“Donovan is recognized as one of the top recruiters in the sport and has demonstrated a commitment towards developing student-athletes on and off the pitch throughout his career," UNO AD Adrian Dowell said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to have someone of Donovan’s coaching acumen and experience in the Summit League as a student-athlete lead our team as we strive to use the program’s momentum to reach unprecedented heights for Maverick men’s soccer.”

Dowling takes over a UNO program that went 6-10-1 last fall but reached the NCAA tournament the previous season.

As a player, Dowling, who is from Olathe, Kansas, was an all-Summit League goalkeeper for IPFW​. He holds the school record for goals against average and shutouts in a season.

Dowling started his coaching career in 2011 as an assistant at Fort Hays State. He helped the Tigers to a NCAA Division II Sweet 16 appearance in 2012.

He spent three seasons at Texas Rio Grande Valley before going to Louisville. The Cardinals made the NCAA tournament in three of Dowling’s four seasons with the program. Twelve of Dowling’s players went on to be drafted or signed by MLS or USL Championship teams.

An introductory press conference, which is open to the public, will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday at Baxter Arena.

